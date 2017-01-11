Woman dies after being shot in Bridgeport over the weekend

A woman who was shot Saturday night in Bridgeport has died.

Officials said 26-year-old Elianna Cruz was shot in the head while in the area of 1001 East Main Street on Saturday night.

She passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

