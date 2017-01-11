Police cancel Silver Alert for missing Bristol teen

Police in Bristol canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Officers say Ethan Nieves was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thursday morning, however, they said he was located without incident.

Ethan was last seen at 9 p.m. in the area of Atkins Avenue.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

He was wearing a red hat, black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Bristol police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.