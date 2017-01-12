Willimantic home 'targeted' for home invasion, police say

Police in Willimantic responded to what they called a 'serious incident' on Thursday morning. (WFSB photo)

At a second scene on Trapella Road, a man was led away in handcuffs. (WFSB photo)

A 31-year-old man was arrested after police said he was one three people involved in a home invasion in Willimantic early Thursday morning.

Willimantic resident Jonathan Cotto-Rubert was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrest of Cotto-Rubert comes after police said three masked men entered a home on West Avenue near Main Street around 2 a.m.

During the home invasion, police said one person was assaulted, but suffered only "minor injuries." That unidentified person has since been treated and released from Windham Hospital.

Neighbor Holly Robbins said she woke up to a crime scene out of her window.

"It's scary," she said. "[It's] an apartment over form me, that's really scary. I got kids, you know."

Police were on the scene for several hours on Thursday. They said they gathered evidence and combed the street for eyewitnesses. There were two police K9s on the scene to help with the investigation.

By mid-morning, the focus changed.

Around 7 a.m., Eyewitness News cameras were rolling at a second scene on Trapella Road, about a mile away from West Avenue. A man was led away in handcuffs.

Police: Armed home invasion #Willimantic 75 West Ave. happened early am...police still inv there and separate scene trapella rd pic.twitter.com/x3mlJY2ONk — Evan White (@EvanWhiteIII) January 12, 2017

"He's been cooperative with authorities this morning," said Lt. Stanley Parizo Jr., Willimantic police.

Police said the man, who was later identified as Cotto-Rubert, was found in possession of a .38 caliber pistol. Cotto-Rubert was wanted by the Mohegan Tribal Police Department.

"There is absolutely no danger to the public," Parizo said. "This is an isolated incident."

Police said they believe the home on West Avenue was "targeted."

"The cops said there's no threat to the public, but I do know people In the area and I have kids who are older and they know people," Robbins said.

Cotto-Rubert was held on a $140,000 bond. He is expected to face a judge in Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

Police said they continue to look into what happened. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Willimantic Police Department at (860) 465-3135.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.