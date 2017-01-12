Crews return to garage fire in New Hartford

Crews called back to battle hot spots at garage fire in New Hartford (WFSB)

Crews are back on the scene Thursday morning of a fire that damaged a garage in New Hartford.

Firefighters were originally called to Arrowhead Drive Wednesday night.

According to Litchfield County Dispatch, first responders were called back because of hot spots overnight.

Investigators said no one was hurt. It's still unclear how the fire started.

