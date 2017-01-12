New Haven police announce drop in violent crime

One of Connecticut's largest cities is seeing a huge drop in violent crime.

New data unveiled by New Haven police shows a major decline in several key areas over the last five years.

New Haven had been ranked among the most dangerous mid-sized cities in the country as recently as 2014.

Crime data taken from 2011-2016 shows numbers are trending in the right direction for many serious crimes.

Police said homicides are down 62%, robberies have been lowered 48%, burglaries cut 41% and aggravated assaults are down 29%.

Some of those strides in recent years came under the leadership of former chief Dean Esserman.

He stepped down in September after an embarrassing incident for the department supposedly berating a waitress at a restaurant in the summer of 2016.

Data from the FBI's annual report show crime dropping nearly 9% in 2015.

New Haven's numbers seem to reflect a trend across the state.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said in September that Connecticut is at the lowest crime rate in 42 years.

