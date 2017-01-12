Winter air comes back for Friday

While it has felt like spring the last few days, colder temps are coming back as we finish out the work week.

There will be some passing showers overnight, but temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s throughout the night into Friday.

"Before hitting midnight, we could and likely will set more records for the 12th of January. The ones in jeopardy – those for warmest ‘low’ temperature. For the Greater Hartford Area, the warmest low is 37 (set in 1956) and for Bridgeport, it is 41 (set in 2013)," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.

Also featured Thursday night, was a full wolf moon.

By Friday morning, we should be greeted with sunny skies.

Dixon said high temperatures will be achieved shortly after midnight and then head down throughout the course of the day.

"A northwesterly breeze will usher much colder air into the state, so while you will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, by the evening commute the mercury will have likely dropped into the lower 30s state-wide," Dixon said.

The winter feeling is back for the weekend.

Saturday will start out in the teens, and will only peak in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Dixon said clouds will increase as the day goes on.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.