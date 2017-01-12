Strip mall fire extinguished in Killingly

Firefighters worked to put out flames at a strip mall in Killingly on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said it broke out at 1101 Killingly Commons Dr., the Diva Nails 2 salon.

Though only one alarm, mutual aid was called.

There's no word on any injuries or a cause.

It's unclear how much damage, if any, was done to the business.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.