Wires down, power outages reported in New Fairfield

Reported wires down in New Fairfield have a number of customers without power.

Route 39 is closed at Squantz Pond State Park, according to the Department of Transportation.

The DOT said a tree was down, along with some wires.

It was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

There's no word on what brought down the tree or the wires.

Eversource reported about 119 outages shortly after the crash.

