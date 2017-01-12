Southington police seek gas station robbery suspect.

Southington police released surveillance photos of a gas station robbery suspect in hopes that the public can help identify him.

They said they were called to the Fleet Gas Station on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike just before 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a man entered the story, showed a black semi-automatic handgun and said "register" to the clerk.

The clerk took an undisclosed amount of money out of the register, which was then grabbed by the suspect.

The suspect fled on foot to a next door parking lot.

Police said they believe he left in a waiting vehicle.

They described the suspect as standing 5'6" tall, being heavy set and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a light-colored hoody sweatshirt under a dark gray puffy down-type jacket. He also had a black ski mask above the nose and wore black running pants with tapered legs and bright royal blue Nike sneakers with white soles and white piping along the ankle area.

The suspect also appeared to be right handed.

The getaway vehicle was possibly a late 1990s to 2000 small-to-midsize import car that was greenish-gray in color.

Police said they are working to get surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southington Police Department at 860-378-1646 or its anonymous tip line at 860-276-1234.

