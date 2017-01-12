Melting snow eyed as possible cause of deadly cash in Westport

State police are looking into whether or not melting snow contributed to a deadly crash in Westport on Wednesday night.

They said Robert Bearden, 76, of Florham Park, NJ, was killed when his Toyota vehicle left the roadway for some reason.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Route 15 south, near the entrance 41 ramp.

Troopers said the roadway was wet from melting snow at the time.

Bearden's vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its roof in the right lane.

He was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

State police are continuing to investigate.

