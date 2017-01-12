Griest, Rush-Kittle and Lucas to be inducted to CT Women's Hall of Fame

Ruth-A.-Lucas is one of the three inductees into the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame.

The inductees for the 2017 class were Army Captain Kristen Griest, Major Regina Y. Rush-Kittle and USAF Colonel Ruth A. Lucas.

Griest is the "first female infantry officer in the U.S. Army and one of the first two women ever to graduate from Army Ranger School."

Rush-Kittle is a "military and law enforcement trailblazer and highest-ranking African American woman ever to serve in the Connecticut State Police."

Lucas is "first African American woman to attain the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Air Force and advocate for improved educational opportunities for service personnel."

Kathryn Gloor, who is the executive director of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, said Griest, Rush-Kittle and Lucas are "strong, courageous women" that "have changed history."

“Our 2017 Inductees are not only trailblazers in their chosen fields, but have willingly risked their lives to defend our country and our communities. We are grateful for their service, and honored to celebrate their heroic achievements this year," Gloor said.

The 24th Annual Induction Ceremony & Celebration will occur on Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

