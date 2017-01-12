Body of missing Enfield man found down embankment

Police in Enfield confirmed that they found the body of a missing 20-year-old man from Enfield.

They said Zachary Poirier was reported missing on Jan. 7.

His body was found at the end of Diamond Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. A state police K9 unit found him down an embankment, according to Enfield police.

He was last seen on Jan. 5.

Police said they are treating the case like a suicide.

No other details were released.

Zachary Poirier's mother spoke to Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

Bobbie Jo Thibideau said that her son hadn't contacted family and friends or even picked up a paycheck since last week.

They said he left a note to his grandfather that said if the family hadn't heard from him by Thursday morning, to call the police.

Poirier's cell phone was last pinged on Saturday morning in the Luster Lane area. It was a spot deep in the woods; but, nothing was found there.

Police said he may have had a gun that was recently missing from his grandfather's home.

They issued a Silver Alert, which was canceled on Thursday morning.

