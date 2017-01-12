Study says watching superheroes could lead to bullying

A study shows superheroes could lead kids to become bullies. (MGN Online)

A new study suggests super-hero culture doesn't help build a child's self-esteem as much as it makes him or her aggressive.

A study published on Monday in the Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology looked into the "effects of viewing superhero programs on aggressive, prosocial, and defending behaviors in preschool children."

The recently-published study by Brigham Young University looked at more than 200 children and the focus was "to examine longitudinal associations between superhero engagement and a variety of aggressive, prosocial, and defending behaviors in preschool children."

It found kids tend to pick up on the violent nature of a hero's actions, even if those actions are used to "protect" the good or save people from evil.

Experts said the study doesn't mean children should completely disengage from their favorite characters.

To read the full study, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.