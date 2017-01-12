Hartford to install blue lights to alert residents during parking ban

The city of Hartford unveiled a parking initiative during a snow storm.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the new initiative will do the following:

increase resident awareness of parking bans

decrease the number of tickets and tows

facilitate access to alternative parking locations

Drivers will see blue lights when there is a parking ban in the capital city. The special lights will be installed at 16 "major intersections" in Hartford. The lights will be illuminated six hours before the start of a parking ban and remain on during the ban.

"The lights will be visible at a number of prominent intersections and will send a clear message: when the lights are blue, move your car. That way, our public works team can work quickly to clear the streets curb to curb and residents can avoid the burden of being ticketed and towed," Bronin said in a statement on Thursday.

The mayor's office said there will be seven new “Blue Light Lots” that will be "dedicated solely for use during snow emergency parking bans." These parking lots are expected to "provide more parking options for residents, who do not have access to off-street parking."

“Over the past year, we’ve taken many steps to improve awareness about parking bans – including text messages, emails, and automated phone calls to resident. The Blue Light Initiative is the next step," Bronin said.

The mayor also encouraged Hartford residents to sign up for city alerts.

"We’re not going to overuse this alert system, and you can always decide to unsubscribe. But, we encourage you to sign up so that you can get timely, important information about what’s happening in the City – including parking bans," Bronin said.

To sign up for alerts in the city of Hartford, click here.

According to the mayor's office, a parking ban will be declared anytime there is a chance of four inches of snow or more. During these bans, drivers are not allowed to park on street throughout city. Anyone who violates this policy will be ticketed and towed, according to the mayor's office.

This past Saturday, even though a parking ban was in place, 141 cars were towed during the storm. The Hartford Police Department posted a video, which showed how hard it is for city plows to do their jobs with cars in the way.

"If parking is double on the streets, the trucks have a hard time plowing snow on the street," Vernon Mathews with the Hartford Public Works Department said.

The new blue lots are located:

Blue Light Lot 1 130 Sisson Avenue

Blue Light Lot 2 2404 Main Street

Blue Light Lot 3 135 Main Street

Blue Light Lot 4 50 Curcombe Street

Blue Light Lot 5 20 Francis Court

Blue Light Lot 6 60 Chadwick Street

Blue Light Lot 7 11 Flower Street

"We found that we have neighborhoods in many communities that are densely populated and low parking opportunities," Marilynn Cruz-Aponte with the Hartford Public Works Department said.

During a parking ban, residents can park in the following locations:

Colt Park Warwarme Street Lot

Elizabeth Park Asylum Street Lot

Elizabeth Park Prospect Avenue Lot

Goodwin Park Hubbard Avenue Lot

Goodwin Park Maple Ave. Golf Course Lot

Keney Park Woodland Street Lot

Keney Park Ridgefield Street Lot

Rocky Ridge Park Zion Street Lot

Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park Ansonia Street Lot

Foster Heights Park Amherst Street Lot

Holcomb Health Services Campus 2 Holcomb Street Lot

North End Senior Center 80 Coventry Street Lot

Parker Memorial Community Center 2621 Main Street Lot

Metzner Recreation Center 680 Franklin Avenue Lot

Arroyo Recreation Center 30 Pope Park Drive Lot

All Hartford District School Parking Lots For a complete list of the school lots, click here.

Hartford got the idea for the blue light program from New Haven and some cities in the Midwest.

