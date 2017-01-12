Team featuring federal agents created to combat gun violence in Hartford

The city of Hartford announced a new partnership to lower gun violence and stop illegal gun ownership in the capital city.

The Hartford Police Department will work with the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The newly created Focused Violence Reduction Team will feature five new federal agents and they will work with Hartford police officers.

"Last fall, I reached out to U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly and asked for her help in assembling and leading a larger, coordinated federal response to partner with the Hartford Police Department in combating gun violence, and I'm deeply grateful for this enhanced federal partnership. We're very appreciative of the longstanding support of the U.S. Attorney's Office, and I believe the creation of the Focused Violence Reduction Team will significantly strengthen our collective efforts to get illegal guns - and shooters - off our streets," Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement on Thursday.

Hartford Police Chief James Rovella said this new effort will center around "an increased federal partnership to combine with our State and Local partners from the region."

"Our focus will be combating violence in Hartford and the region with data-driven intelligence-based investigations," Rovella said in a statement on Thursday.

Daly said they are "committed to assisting police departments in Connecticut's cities by using the full weight of federal law to remove violent individuals from our communities."

"Working with Hartford Police to fight crime in our capital city has long been a priority of the U.S. Attorney's Office. I am confident that this strengthened partnership and the additional federal resources provided by ATF, FBI and DEA will improve the quality of life for the people of Hartford and the surrounding communities. I thank the Hartford Police Department, the Hartford States Attorney's Office and our federal partners for their coordination and collaboration," Daly said in a statement on Thursday..

Hartford City Council President TJ Clarke said "the sustainability of Hartford's public safety is a priority."

"I am pleased that we are receiving assistance at the federal level to help our local law enforcement tackle an issue that's been plaguing our city," Clarke said in a statement on Thursday.

Councilman James Sanchez agreed with Clarke.

"I appreciate the continued partnership of our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and encourage city residents to also play an active role in combatting gun violence by sharing any and all information about illegal guns, illegal gun ownership, or criminal activity in their neighborhoods," Sanchez said in a statement on Thursday.

