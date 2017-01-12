Jerry Weinstein to manage Hartford Yard Goats

The Hartford Yard Goats named their second manager on Thursday.

Jerry Weinstein will manage the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies for the 2017 season.

Weinstein managed the Rockies Class-A affiliate Modesto from 2007-2011. The Rockies Class-A affiliate Modesto had a winning record in all five seasons while playing in the California League.

Weinstein will replace Darin Everson, who managed the Yard Goats for the past two seasons.

“We are excited to have someone with Jerry’s experience lead our club in our first season in Hartford. Having someone that has coached in the Major Leagues, Minor Leagues and Olympics is a huge benefit to our club and we look forward to introducing him to our fans and having him involved in our many community events that we have planned,” Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said in a statement on Thursday.

A big round of applause for 2017 @EasternLeague Manager of the Year & leader of the 2017 Eastern League Champion #YardGoats, @JWonCATCHING pic.twitter.com/GrLrL2Fydn — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) January 12, 2017

Weinstein has been with the Rockies’ organization for 11 seasons. During his time with the organization, Weinstein was part of major league coaching staff as catching and defensive positioning coach in 2012 and 2013.

“Jerry’s experience, leadership, and relationships make him a perfect fit as the Manager of the Yard Goats, and we are excited that he will be leading the charge in impacting both the Colorado Rockies Double-A players and staff as well as the Hartford community,” Rockies Senior Director of Player Development Zach Wilson said in a statement on Thursday.

