Groton looking to redefine business community's image

Groton business community is looking for a new brand (WFSB)

The town of Groton’s business community is running a contest in hopes someone will create a new logo and re-define it's image.

After talking to a lot of experts last year, the town of Groton’s Economic Development department decided to team up with the Groton Business Association and develop a modern, recognizable logo that will help strengthen the town's brand.

While the seal for the town of Groton suggests colonial history and submarines, longtime residents applaud the idea of some change.

"The new logo should be tied to the sea and the ocean,” said Bruce Carpenter, of Groton.

"It’s diverse but it has a great history in innovation,” said Sam Eisenbeiser, of the Groton Economic Development office.

Sam Eisenbeiser will be among a group of local leaders selecting the finalists in a contest launching this month to create a new image logo.

The top prize is $250 cash, and they've already started advertising for someone to create a new website.

"This is what it’s all about. Creating an image that kind of unifies the community, even though it's diverse, we all have the same goal in mind,” Eisenbeiser said.

Most visitors to town know about the village of Mystic, but the town of Groton includes the quaint waterfront village of Noank, and the commercial shopping district on Long Hill.

Business owner Ross Mandell says the image he has of the region is its strong connection to the sea.

"Anything that has to do with the shore, the water, recreational boats, kayaking,” Mandell said.

"I like the old image. I like the submarine because that to me personifies Groton,” said Carol Carpenter, of Groton.

The logo contest will be launched next week and will last until the end of February.

For more information, click here or email LPost@Groton-Ct.gov

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.