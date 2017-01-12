PD: Woman in her 80s dies after being hit by car in Madison

A woman dies after being hit by a car in the parking lot of the Madison Stop & Shop on Thursday afternoon. (WFSB)

An elderly woman died from injuries suffered after police said she was hit by a car in Madison on Thursday afternoon.

The woman, who was later identified as 84-year-old Marjorie Ehrenfreund, was in the Madison Stop & Shop parking lot around 2:45 p.m. when police said she was hit by a car.

Ehrenfreund, of Madison, was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where police said she died from her injuries.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The incident is being investigated by the South Central Regional Traffic Unit and members of the Madison Police Department. Anyone with information should contact police at 203-245-2721.

