Manchester community holds fundraiser for family of beloved security guard

With heavy hearts, students and faculty at Manchester High School return to school on Thursday after the sudden loss of a beloved security guard.

Barry 'Mitch' Mitchell died of an apparent heart attack at Manchester High School on Wednesday. (Manchester Schools photo)

Students in Manchester cope with sudden loss of beloved security guard

The Manchester High School community came together Thursday evening to honor one of their fallen friends.

Security guard Barry Mitchell died suddenly last week at the high school after an apparent heart attack.

On Thursday, a large group of people who care about the man they call “Big Mitch” gathered at Maggie McFly's to raise money for his family.

The fundraiser kicked off on Thursday evening and goes until 11 p.m.

Mitchell worked at the high school for nearly 20 years before he passed away last week.

Thousands of students, faculty members and alumni have been grieving, and Thursday’s fundraiser was meant to be a celebration of Mitchell’s life, and a way to raise money for his family, including two small children.

Maggie McFly's Assistant General Manager Kristen Howe says Mitchell had a big impact on her life and the lives of thousands of other students.

“The mentoring and just the way that he taught us to treat each other with respect the way he way he carried himself he was larger than life,” Howe said.

At the fundraiser, 15 percent of every bill will go directly to Mitchell’s family. They are also selling t-shirts for $15.

Thanks to Connecticut shirt man, all of the proceeds will benefit Mitchell’s family.

Students have also set up a GoFundMe page to help Mitchell's family.

