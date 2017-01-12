Wintry mix and rain today

1PM UPDATE

So far, things have been fairly quiet in CT. A little batch of sleet moved mid-morning, and now we have some steadier rain that is entering the state. All temperatures are above the critical 32 degree mark as of now, so what is falling is just plain old rain. However, as the sun sets, and temperatures cool, some of that rain may freeze on contact-particularly in the higher elevations of Litchfield County. In addition,places like Tolland, Union, Stafford, Enfield and Putnam may also experience some of this freezing rain. For Hartford, and points south, it will be a cold rain.

POSSIBLY ICY TODAY

A wintry mix is possible, especially later this afternoon and into the night, as a conveyor of moisture flows into atmosphere above the state, as warmer air continues to move into the sky aloft. For the shoreline counties, Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London this should be an all rain event; a cold, raw rain, yuck! North of Interstate 84/Route 6, however, there will be enough cold air for an icy mix. Historically, cold air stays locked in for a long time and would favor freezing rain in northern valleys for several hours this evening and tonight. Again, yuck!

Some of the latest model output has also suggested that the atmosphere aloft may cool down enough for there to be snow and sleet at times, too, especially along the Massachusetts border east of the Connecticut River. Our forecast reflects this potential as well.

At this point, we don’t foresee icing as debilitating as in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. But, some locations could have a couple tenths of an inch of sleet and ice – enough for treacherous travel. And, in areas that see snow, there may be up to an inch of snow in addition to the sleet and freezing rain.

The steady precipitation would taper early tomorrow morning as temperatures rise above freezing by dawn, ending the icing concerns.

SHOWERS WEDNESDAY

Showers of rain and snow are possible tomorrow. Some of the models are saying that Tuesday’s storm will linger east of New England and throw precipitation back toward us. On this side of the storm, the temperature profile is different and more supportive of rain and snow mixed. In Connecticut, spotty showers of both will cross with highs in the low-40s and lows in the 30s. In northern New England, numerous snow showers may result in accumulating snow.

DRIER THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND MOST OF NEXT WEEKEND

Fair and cool weather will come during the end of the week and next weekend. As the mid-week storm leaves, high pressure will build into the state, helping to bring better weather Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The only interruption may occur Friday night with a spell of clouds and rain and snow showers. An upper-level system will move across our skies then, producing these.

STORM POSSIBLE MONDAY

An icy mix and/or rain is possible next Monday. A few long-range models are forecasting a strengthening low pressure that will throw a lot of moisture into New England. At the current view, it would be warm enough for mainly rain…but cold air is not too far away, close enough that any minor changes to the forecast track could bring a wintry element to the storm.

--Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”