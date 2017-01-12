Woman accused in deadly crash found dead in Newington

A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Windsor Locks was found dead in Newington.

Back in October, 34-year-old Katell Gunning was driving north on I-91 in Windsor Locks when she rear-ended a truck.

The driver of that truck, 46-year-old Kevin Dutra of Colchester, was killed.

Gunning was charged with driving under the influence.

Sources told Eyewitness News she was found on Thursday unresponsive at her home on Main Street.

The circumstances around her death are still unclear.

