Crash closes Meriden street, leaves driver in critical condition

One person is in critical condition following a serious car crash in Meriden on Friday morning.

Part of Colony Street is shutdown, police said.

According to police, 23-year-old Julian Melendez of Meriden was driving north on Colony Street in the area of Wilcox Avenue.

They said he had been speeding when he failed to negotiate a slight bend in the road and struck a utility pole in front of 405 Colony St.

The vehicle then continued on and struck another pole, along with a parked car in front of 409 Colony St.

The force of the collision caused the vehicle Melendez hit to travel about 20 feet and strike a third vehicle.

Melendez's car went airborne and hit the house at 409 Colony St.

After being trapped in his vehicle for about 15 minutes, police said he was transported to Hartford Hospital with head and chest injuries.

Police said the house sustained only minor damage.

They said power was knocked out to the area for about 30 minutes. Eversource crews worked to make the restoration.

Police said they continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6256.

