2 taken into custody after shot fired near West Hartford restaurant

West Hartford police are investigating after a shot was fired on Friday morning (WFSB).

Dashawn Godwin and Chazz Gaither were arrested after a shot was heard near a West Hartford restaurant. (West Hartford police photos)

A West Hartford establishment with a history of violence found itself at the center of another police investigation on Friday.

Dashawn Godwin, 30, of Hartford, and Chazz Gaither, 22, both of Hartford, face drugs and weapons charges following a gunshot heard near a West Hartford restaurant overnight, police said.

A section of Farmington Avenue remained closed on Friday morning while police investigated. It reopened in the 8 a.m. hour.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Farmington Avenue between Troutbrook Drive and Dover Road around 12:50 a.m. on Friday.

Police said an officer heard a verbal altercation within a group leaving Los Imperios restaurant and it was followed by a gunshot. A vehicle then sped away.

They said officers have been parking in the area around the restaurant's closing time because of previous incidents and problems.

Officers pursued the vehicle, the driver of which refused to stop.

The suspects were eventually stopped and taken into custody.

Evidence markers were placed on the right side of the road and detectives were seen walking along the street with flashlights to search for evidence.

A shell casing was discovered near where the officer heard the shot.

Police said they found a 9 mm handgun matching that shell, along with a facsimile firearm, inside the stopped vehicle.

A small amount of marijuana was also found.

Police called Godwin a convicted felon who never should have been in possession of that gun.

Godwin was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and having a high capacity magazine. He was held on a $300,000 surety bond. He's due in court on Jan. 16.

Gaither was charged with one count of weapons in a motor vehicle. He was held on a $50,000 surety bond and also given a court date of Jan. 26.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police said there is no risk to the neighborhood; though neighbors told Eyewitness News that they're tired of the violence in the area.

"I lived here for almost 25 years and I never heard gunshots before," said Bill Manchuck, a neighbor. "So it is a little disturbing and I know the police keep an eye out on it."

The investigation continues.

