CT senator to oppose Trump's pick for attorney general

Connecticut's senior U.S. senator said he and a broad coalition of advocates will voice their opposition to President-Elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal planned a news conference on Friday.

He said he strongly opposes the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to serve as U.S. attorney general.

“After reviewing Sen. Sessions’ record and reflecting on his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I have come to the conclusion that I cannot support his nomination to be attorney general of the United States," Blumenthal said. "At his confirmation hearing, Sen. Sessions said simply that he would follow the law. But the attorney general of the United States must be more than a follower. He must be a leader committed to fighting for civil rights and liberties and the active pursuit of justice."

Blumenthal will be joined by immigration advocates, women's health advocates, civil liberties groups, Muslim-Americans and gun violence prevention leaders. They're expected to share how Sessions has demonstrated hostility, antipathy and opposition to principals in the Constitution.

“Senator Sessions has failed to convince me that he will be a champion of constitutional rights: voting rights, women’s health care and privacy rights, and anti-discrimination protections," Blumenthal said. "Rather, he has demonstrated hostility and antipathy – even downright opposition – to these bedrock Constitutional principles."

Blumenthal argued that Sessions was against comprehensive immigration reform, criminal justice reform and the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

Sessions was the subject of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, the focus of which became the treatment of African-Americans in the justice system.

A 1986 nomination to be a federal judge was turned away because of allegations of racism.

Sessions, however, denied charges of racism.

Wednesday, he called those charges "damnably false."

"I hope my tenure in this body has shown you that the caricature that was created of me was not accurate," Sessions said. "It wasn't accurate then and it's not accurate now."

Blumenthal's news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.