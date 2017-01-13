Tractor trailer fire snarls morning commute on I-95 in East Lyme

A tractor trailer fire closed a portion of Interstate 95 northbound in East Lyme.

As of 8 a.m., however, the highway reopened.

According to the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 73 and 74.

There didn't appear to be any injuries.

The closure was first reported just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

