Car rear-ends school bus with students aboard in Hartford

A school bus and a vehicle were involved in a crash on Interstate 84 eastbound on Friday morning, according to transportation officials.

The Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes of I-84 east were closed between exits 46 and 48 in Hartford.

The scene has since cleared, according to state police.

They said it appears that a car rear-ended the bus.

Students were on board the bus, according to troopers. However, no one was hurt.

The lanes were closed so a tow truck could remove the vehicles from the scene.

Congestion was reported for more than 3 miles back between exits 42 and 48 at one point.

The crash was reported just before 7:10 a.m., according to the DOT.

There's no word on a cause.

