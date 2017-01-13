Willimantic police arrest man for impersonating an officer for the second time

A man known to Willimantic police has been arrested for impersonating one of them.

Police said for the second time in six months, 27-year-old Danny Vazquez of Canterbury turned himself in Thursday on two arrest warrants.

In one case, Vazquez identified himself as a Willimantic police detective to a crime victim in the city, according to investigators.

In another, he tampered with evidence at the scene of a burglary.

“The City of Willimantic Police Department takes these types of allegations extremely serious," said Lt. Stanley Parizo Jr., Willimantic police. "This is the second time we have dealt with this same person under similar circumstances. The public expects and demands that we safeguard the integrity of the [police] badge, and oath of office and this type of behavior will not be tolerated."

Vazquez was charged with impersonating a police officer and tampering with evidence.

He was held on two separate $25,000 bonds before being arraigned on Thursday.

Over the summer, police said Vazquez went to a home and told a resident that he was a police officer investigating a drug complaint. He also threatened to arrest the resident.

They said he went as far as to display handcuffs, police said.

He was quickly arrested in that case because he and the victims knew each other, police said.

