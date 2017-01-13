Police identify man found dead on Watertown porch

A body was found on the porch of a Watertown home on Friday. (WFSB photo)

Police have identified the man whose body was found on a porch in Watertown by a passerby on Friday morning.

The body of 27-year-old Tayler S. Sebring, of Oakville, was found on the porch of 23 Slade St. around 7:45 a.m.

A passerby reported to police that a person, who was later identified as Sebring, was lying on steps.

"I couldn't believe it because I was just hanging out with him a couple of days ago," Dylan Muscio, of Watertown, said.

Muscio said he was friends with Sebring, but police said the homeowner did not know him.

"[He was a] good guy, caring guy, loved cars, loved Volkswagens," Muscio said.

Police said Sebring was dressed normally and there were no signs of trauma on the body.

"Other than trying to find out where he might of been and who he might have been with, the big one here is waiting for the results of the postmortem," Watertown Police Deputy Chief Robert Desena said.

Police added no foul play was suspected in the man's death. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the incident remains under investigation. However, the news shocked neighbors.

"To see somebody on your front door. It's bad, thank God it wasn't on my step. I just lost my husband three ago," Orlanda Pelosi, of Watertown said.

While police wait for the autopsy and toxicology results, Sebring's friends told Eyewitness News they were in disbelief over his death.

"I wish we could go out and get a beer, hang out with him, see him," Muscio said. "I saw him a couple of days ago and he was fine."

