Warrant states Sterling teen stabbed to death after drug deal gone wrong

State police may have suspended the search for a missing teen from Sterling, but his family has not.

The search for TJ Allen has been suspended. (Family/WFSB photos)

State police, though they've suspended their search, have released a new flyer in an effort to locate a missing teen from Sterling.

State police released a new flyer on Wednesday of missing Sterling teen Todd Allen and his dirt bike. (State police photos)

A family has been missing their son for more than a week and now his mother is taking on all of the doubters.

Kevin Weismore was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. (CT State police)

The remains of missing Sterling teen Todd Allen have been found by authorities. (WFSB/CT State Police)

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder after Connecticut State Police said they found the remains of a Sterling teen who had been missing since the day after Christmas.

Police charged Sterling resident Kevin Weismore with murder and tampering with evidence.

The arrest of Weismore comes after investigators shut down Laiho Road, which is a dead end road in Sterling right on the Killingly town line, on Friday afternoon.

Todd "TJ" Allen, 18, recently disappeared from the area. Troopers confirmed on Friday that his remains they found were located in the area of Laiho Road.

Allen was missing since Dec. 26, his family said. State police said they originally responded to Dixon Road around 7:30 p.m. on that day.

Allen's mother, Christina Moses, told Eyewitness News at the beginning of the month that Allen told her he left around 12:30 p.m. to ride on local dirt bike trails. She called it something that he typically did.

He said he'd be back by 4 p.m. However, that never happened.

According to the arrest warrant, Weismore met up with Allen to buy marijuana. Weismore told police he showed Allen the drugs.

"TJ turned and got a gun from his backpack which was sitting on some rocked. He held the gun pointed at the ground. I thought he was just showing me it. TJ then pointed the gun at me," Weismore told police, according to the arrest warrant.

Weismore told police he knocked the gun out of Allen's hand and pulled out a 3-4 inch silver folding knife.

"I got close enough to punch the hand that TJ held the gun with, which was his right hand. It kind of just moved the gun away. The gun was down to his side now, and around the time I hit TJ’s hand, I pulled a silver folding knife with an eagle out of my right pocket," Weismore told police, according to the arrest warrant.

That's when Weismore told police that he stabbed Allen.

"I knifed TJ, stabbing him in the stomach once using my right hand, and then stabbing him in the neck a few times. I stabbed him in the neck once and he kept moving so I did it a couple more times. TJ fell to the ground," Weismore told police, according to the arrest warrant.

Weismore got rid of the firearm after the deadly stabbing, according to police.

“I tossed the gun over the edge of the cliff," Weismore told police, according to the arrest warrant.

Weismore told police that he took Allen's black helmet as well as his black backpack and brought them to a nearby well.

"I put the helmet and the backpack in the well and I don’t even think I put the cover back on," Weismore told police, according to the arrest warrant.

Weismore told police that he "burnt all my clothing that I had been wearing…the 3 and ½ ounces of marijuana, and three one dollar bills that TJ had in his wallet in a fire pit behind my house in a yard, according to the arrest warrant.

Weismore told police that he took Allen's dirt bike out of the woods.

“We rolled the dirt bike in the water, and it went under, completely submerged," Weismore told police, according to the arrest warrant.

Allen's phone as recorded by state police as last popping up in the Margaret Henry Road area of Killingly on Dec. 26 around 2:30 p.m.

State police suspended their search after a week after they found nothing.

His parents called the disappearance "out of character." Last week, Moses again spoke with Eyewitness News to squash a number of conspiracy theories that popped up about her son.

Pages on Facebook popped up questioning aspects of the story, specifically about Moses not allowing police to search her property. She said that wasn't true and police did search her home.

On Friday, Moses did not want to talk to Eyewitness News after hearing about the death of her son.

"I'm a little horrified that an 18 year old," Christina Gauthier said. "It's scary."

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that they were saddened to learn the news.

"I'm just a local," said Tim Reinkie of Sterling. "I have a son a little bit younger than he is and [I] just sympathize with the family."

Weismore is being held on $1 million bond. He is expected to be arraigned on Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday.

To read the full arrest warrant, click here.

