1.13.17 Salmon Wellington

Salmon Wellington

From Chef Jay Lewis

Ingredients:

8oz. Salmon Filet(skinless)

3oz. Dijon Mustard

3-6oz. Prosciutto(sliced thin)

2-3oz. Provolone Cheese(sliced thin)

2 sheets puff pastry(store bought)

Egg wash(2 eggs 1/3 cup milk whipped together in a bowl)

This is such a cool little recipe for brunch. It's a healthy twist on the classic Beef Wellington but made with a digestive system healthy salmon! Please pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees.

The first thing to do is lay out your puff pastry/pie crust sheets on a non stick surface and allow it to come to room temperature. It is perfectly acceptable to use store bought, in fact I encourage it! Brunch should be easy and fun! This should take about 7-10 minutes to soften to room temperature. While you wait for the pastry to warm up, get your other ingredients out and sit them near the pastry. You egg wash is very easy to make; crack two eggs into a bowl, add 1/3 cup milk and whip with a whisk.

Now that you have everything together we can assemble out Wellington! With a pastry brush put a bit of egg wash on the surface of the puff pastry. Not too much, just enough to cover the surface. Next lay down your provolone cheese followed by the prosciutto. For these two items, try to leave about an inch border on al sides. Next comes our beautiful salmon filet. Be sure it is skinless and in peak condition. I like to rub the salmon down with the dijon mustard with my hands. Of course, wear gloves where appropriate. Lay the dijon rubbed salmon at the center of the pastry on top of the provolone and prosciutto. Finally, we can wrap up our Wellington ensuring that there are no openings. Brush the top with some more egg wash, make three small scores(cuts) on the top for design and pop it all into the oven for 25-30 minutes.

When it comes out the top should be golden brown and shiny from the slowly baked egg wash. The Salmon is fully cooked but deliciously tender. The provolone and prosciutto are classic and play off each other exquisitely. The dish is decadent but light and much friendlier to the digestive system than beef. Pair with garlic sautéed kale or broccoli rabe and some peach flavored mimosas for your next brunch!