Underground explosion wipes out power in Waterbury

Heavy black smoke filled the air after an underground manhole fire in Waterbury on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the area of 20 E Main St. around 1:30 p.m.

Eversource crews were called to the area after the fire wiped out power to some customers in the area.

A part of East Main Street was closed between North Elm Street to near the Waterbury Green for a brief period of time.

Transit buses were re-routed due to the fire. The North Side of the Green by the Rowland Building was used as the bus stop and transfer location. Officials added "other regular bus stops on the south side of the Green" could be served during the afternoon hours.

Waterbury Fire Chief David Martin said the city firefighters were waiting for

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Eyewitness Vanessa Alvarado said she was visiting her sister downtown and heard an explosion. Alvarado added the building shook and followed by all that smoke and fire in the street.

"It looked like fireworks, but then you could see fire and flames coming from the ground. As the Fire Department came and tried to shut the streets down, you could see, they wouldn't even go next to it, that's how bad it was, it kept exploding and exploding."

