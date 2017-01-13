Teens arrested for 'sweet 16' party shooting in Bridgeport

Six people were shot during a sweet 16 party in Bridgeport in November. (WFSB file photo)

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a birthday party shooting that injured six people in Bridgeport last fall.

The suspects, whom police said were 15 and 17 years old, face multiple weapons offenses.

They were not identified because of their ages.

Police said they responded to Club Sportivo on Park Avenue on Nov. 12, just after 10:30 p.m.

Callers reported a large group of people fighting both inside and outside of the club.

About 20 officers responded and said they found five gunshot victims. They were transported to local hospitals.

Several days later, a sixth victim, whom had declined medical treatment, was located.

Police learned that the party was a "sweet 16" party that was by invitation only.

Around 10 p.m., however, police said the hosts of the party began charging admission for an "after party."

A number of people who were not invited to the original party paid admission to get into the after party. Many of them were patted down for weapons by men acting as security.

At some point, police said a fight broke out on the dance floor and spilled out into the vestibule. Several males were spotted showing guns inside the club.

Minutes later, shots were fired.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of firearms, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of firearms, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace.

No other information was released.

Police called the investigation "ongoing."

“We will continue to investigate this crime until we bring all those responsible to justice," said Chief Armando Perez, Bridgeport police. "Bringing guns to a teenage sweet 16 and crashing the party, causing a ruckus where people end up getting shot is totally unacceptable."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport police tip line at 203-576-8477.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.