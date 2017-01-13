Connecticut governor, DGA chair to attend Trump inauguration

Gov. Dannel Malloy says he will attend next week's presidential inauguration. (WFSB file photo)

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, says he will attend next week's presidential inauguration even though his "first inclination was to decline" the invitation.

An active surrogate for Democrat Hillary Clinton during the campaign, Malloy noted Friday how President-Elect Donald Trump was not his preferred candidate or that of most Connecticut voters.

And while Malloy says Trump's recent conduct hasn't "assuaged my grave concern that he intends to fundamentally lead this nation in the wrong direction," the Democrat contends "compassionate and reasoned voices" shouldn't shrink away - "be they Democrat, Republican or independent."

Malloy was an outspoken Trump critic during the campaign, describing him as having "fascist tendencies." Trump took political shots at Malloy during a Connecticut rally, calling him a "bad governor."

