Milford girl sworn in as 2nd ever Kid Governor of CT

The second ever kid governor was sworn in on Friday morning.

Jessica Brocksom, of the John F. Kennedy School in Milford, became the second ever Kid Governor of Connecticut.

The fifth grader beat out students from all over the state in an election by her peers.

Denise Merrill, the Secretary of State, said in a statement following the inauguration that it was a pleasure to be a part of the welcoming process.

Brocksom, like Elena Tipton before her, had to create a campaign message to get the votes needed and make this campaign successful. Her message of promoting the humane treatment of animals also resonated with Merrill.

“Her campaign to stand up for some of the state’s most vulnerable residents—our animals—is a truly worthy cause,” Merrill said.

The Kid Governor program, created by the Connecticut Old State House—currently in its second year, was designed to teach fifth graders about government, elections, and the importance of civic engagement, the Secretary of State’s Communications Director, Patrick Gallahue, said.

