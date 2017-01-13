Here are the rules for Grammy Awards sweepstakes:

GRAMMY TRIP SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Grammy Trip Sweepstakes begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, January 13, 2017 and ends Friday, January 20, 2017 at 4:59 p.m. E.T.

Sponsor: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067; WTIC-FM/CBS Radio, 10 Executive Dr, Farmington, CT 06032.

Entry: There are two ways to enter:

Go to www.facebook.com/wfsb3, click on the Grammy’s contest link and complete the entry form to register and to receive one (1) entry. Sweepstakes entry period begins Friday, January 13, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. E.T. and ends Friday, January 20, 2017 at 4:59 p.m. E.T. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings in this contest.

Listen to 96.5 WTIC-FM from Monday, January 16, 2017 through Friday, January 20, 2017 between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Once prompted, be the 3rd caller to 860-247-9696.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

Bonus Entry: Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes via WFSB’s Facebook page, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). You may gain additional entries by referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, during the Sweepstakes Period (e.g., by a referral URL) in a way that credits the referrer, you will receive two (2) Referred Entries into the sweepstakes, (“Bonus Referred Entry”). A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of CT who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Monday, January 16, 2017 through Friday, January 20, 2017 at approximately 5:00 p.m. E.T., WFSB will select one (1) qualifier from all eligible entries received to date, to be entered into a drawing for the grand prize (5 qualifiers total). Qualifying winner(s) will be announced on air during WFSB’s 5:30 news program and notified via phone at approximately 5:30 p.m. E.T. each weekday from Monday, January 16, 2017 through Friday, January 20, 2017.

Each weekday from Monday, January 16, 2017 through Friday, January 20, 2017 at approximately 8:00 a.m. E.T., the 3rd caller to WTIC-FM when prompted will be selected as a qualifier to be entered into a drawing for the grand prize (5 qualifiers total). If the 3rd caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible qualifier is found.

Each qualifier will receive a prize pack consisting of a Grammy CD, poster, Channel 3 backpack, and a water bottle; approximate retail value $100.00. The ten (10) qualifiers will advance per the below.

On Monday, January 23, 2017, at approximately 10:00 a.m. E.T., one (1) grand prize winner will be randomly drawn from among the ten (10) qualifiers. The grand prize winner will receive a prize package for two (2) to Los Angeles, CA on February 11 – 13, 2017, consisting of:

Two (2) tickets for round-trip coach air transportation to L.A. from anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States. (Traveler names required by 12:00 PM Pacific Standard Time on Friday, February 3, 2017. Required travel dates: Saturday, February 11-Monday, February 13, 2017.)

First class hotel accommodations at The Courtyard Marriott LA Live (901 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015) on Saturday, February 11, 2017 and Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Two (2) Bronze level category tickets to the GRAMMY® Awards on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Two (2) tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party with live performances, complimentary cocktails, refreshments, and food service.

Admission for two (2) to the GRAMMY® Museum at LA Live (800 W Olympic Blvd Suite A245 Los Angeles, CA 90015), valid Saturday, February 11-Monday, February 13, 2017.

$300 in the form of a prepaid card for airport transfers or food and beverage at LA Live (http://lalive.com/) or wherever the card is accepted (Approximate Retail Value $300.00).

Breakfast for two (2) daily at the Courtyard Marriott LA Live (901 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015).

RPMC professional travel planning and coordination, including a dedicated travel specialist, booking and coordination of air, hotel and activities, a day-by-day itinerary.

RPMC winner management services, including telephone contact and correspondence, securing of liability releases, scheduling of travel dates and destination toll free number assistance.

Guest must be 21 years of age or older.

Tickets/gift card are subject to issuer terms and conditions.

Total Approximate Retail Value of grand prize: $4,668.00

All travel booked at RPMC’s discretion.

Grand prize winner will be notified via telephone at approximately 10:05 a.m. E.T. on Monday, January 23, 2017. One (1) prize per household. All winners must be able to travel on February 11-13, 2017 or the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from the remaining qualifiers. Winners are responsible for all taxes (other than those related to accommodations and air transportation) and any other expenses not listed including but not limited to ground transportation, additional meals, and gratuities. Qualifying prize winners and grand prize winner are responsible for picking up prize redemption information at WFSB’s address within five (5) days of notification. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls and entries

received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) if Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner(s) by telephone and if potential winners do not respond to any telephone message from Sponsor within five (5) days of notification to confirm eligibility, prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner will be randomly selected from the remaining qualifiers. If unable to contact potential alternates and confirm eligibility by Friday, February 3, 2017, the prize will not be awarded. Potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) days of notification.

By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after February 3, 2017 to Winner’s List/Grammy Awards at the Sponsor address above.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.