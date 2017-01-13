1 killed, 7 injured in Salem crash

The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
A Naugatuck woman is claiming a town official committed tax fraud after she said the check she made out for her taxes was altered.More >
A Naugatuck woman is claiming a town official committed tax fraud after she said the check she made out for her taxes was altered.More >
Two people were seriously injured after they were hit by a stolen car in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.More >
Two people were seriously injured after they were hit by a stolen car in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.More >
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.More >
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
It's a social media game that can be deadly. It's called the 'Blue Whale Challenge'. Some parents have said that it led to their child's death. Now, school officials in Massachusetts are getting the message to parents to be on the lookout.More >
It's a social media game that can be deadly. It's called the 'Blue Whale Challenge'. Some parents have said that it led to their child's death. Now, school officials in Massachusetts are getting the message to parents to be on the lookout.More >
Just 18 days old when she died, Mariana had spent her last week at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Iowa City, suffering from severe medical complications.More >
Just 18 days old when she died, Mariana had spent her last week at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Iowa City, suffering from severe medical complications.More >