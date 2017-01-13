1 killed, 7 injured in Salem crash

One person was killed and seven other people were injured in a crash in Salem on Friday night.

The incident was initially reported as a three-car crash on Old Colchester Road at the intersection of Witter Road around 5:30 p.m.

That crash occurred when a vehicle operated by Thomas Bysko attempted to pass another car and hit the rear driver's side bumper with his vehicle causing his vehicle to collided with a second, on-coming vehicle.

Before police arrived on scene, police said another vehicle drove into the crash scene and struck several of the initially involved vehicles, which then struck the occupants that were standing nearby.

Two Life Star medical helicopters were called to the scene and took an adult and a child from one of the vehicles to area hospitals with serious injuries.

In addition, 5 other people were taken to Backus Hospital with various injuries.

Police said 79-year-old Carol McKeehan was a passenger in the vehicle that struck the vehicles involved in the initial crashed. She was taken to Backus Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The crashes both remain under investigation at this time and anyone who may have information is being asked to call Troop K at 860-465-5400.

