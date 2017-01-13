CT father facing deportation hires team of lawyers

An East Hartford family will be ripped apart just before Christmas. The family's sole caretaker, a husband, father and grandfather, who has been in the United States legally will be deported back to his country.

The deportation of an East Hartford man was postponed on Monday, according to federal officials.

An East Hartford family will be ripped apart just after the new year.

Eyewitness News sat down exclusively with Domingo Ferreira and his wife. He is facing deportation. (WFSB)

East Hartford father will be deported after the new year

In just three days, an East Hartford man will be deported back to his country, leaving his entire family back in Connecticut.

East Hartford man will be deported after spending 30 years in the U.S.

The family of East Hartford resident Domingo Ferreira has hired a team of lawyers as he faces deportation. (WFSB)

The family, who was ready to stay goodbye to their loved one as he was set to be deported back to the Dominican Republic, hired a new team of lawyers this week.

For the family of East Hartford resident Domingo Ferreira, the hope is to keep him where he has been more than half of his life, in the united states.

Eyewitness News sat down with the family on Friday about their new legal team and how they've spent these last few weeks together.

Barrels were filled with clothes on Friday morning as Ferreira was preparing to be shipped by boat to the Dominican Republic. His luggage sat by the front door.

Ferreira was set to be deported in early December after being in the United States legally for 30 years. After Eyewitness News aired his story, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal got involved and Ferreira was given an extra 30 days.

When that time was up, he reported to ICE in Hartford one week ago, he was handed a letter that extended his time again for another 30 days.

“I don't know where I would be at this point,” Ferreira said. “I'm just grateful that I’m still here in the country that I love.”

Ferreira came to the United States at the age of 14. He's married, has children, grandchildren and is the family's sole caregiver.

The family has been fighting to keep him in Connecticut as his wife and daughter has been dealing with serious medical issues.

Three lawyers are now involved in the case and they told Eyewitness News. They were "reviewing materials as quickly as we can and develop a strategy in the near future for legal arguments and to file motions."

“I feel good that someone out there is willing to help me,” Ferreira said.

Twelve years ago, Ferreira admitted to stealing a purse and a wallet. He did prison time for the larceny charge. His record has been clean ever since. Under law, that charge is grounds for deportation.

“We really don't know what is going to happen at this point in time,” his wife Diane Ferreira said. “We don't know whether there is any hope at this time.”

“I just want to continue my life here and continue to provide for my family and help my wife and my daughter and my granddaughter and see her grow up and my other grandchild be born,” Domingo Ferreira said.

There was no word when those motions will be filed.

As of right now, he is still expected to be deported in early February.

There is a dinner and dance benefit set for Domingo Ferreira. It's in two weeks. For that information on the dinner and dance benefit, email Dtferreira73@ATT.NET.

