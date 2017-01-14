One killed in early morning Shelton fire

The burnt window on the forth floor shows were fire broke out early this morning in Shelton. (WFSB)

An early morning fire that killed one person in Shelton remains under investigation.

The fire broke out at 33 Hull Street shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Several crews from neighboring departments were called in to assist with fighting the fire.

Officials said when crews arrived they found a man outside the building lying on the ground, badly burned and injured. The victim, who was later identified at 69-year-old Randol Rios, was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Shelton Police, it was determined Rios has been on the fourth floor of the commercial building when the fire broke out. Rios jumped from a fourth floor window in an attempt to escape the flames.

Police said Rios was an employee of Machine Builders of New England, the company that occupies the fourth floor.

Members of the police department along with the Shelton Fire Marshal and the Connecticut State's Fire Marsh are still attempting to determine what started the fire.

A Shelton firefighter was also injured while fighting the blaze, he was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.