Mohegan announces plans to redevelopment former Norwich Hospital site

The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority announced Saturday afternoon that they plan to redevelop the former Norwich Hospital site into Preston.

The MTGA will present a development concept at an upcoming Planning and Zoning meeting, which is expected to be held on January 31. The $600 million plan includes possibly developing an indoor water park with adjacent hotel, a large format retain and entertainment venue, marina and more.

MTGA say they expect the plan to bring at least 750 construction jobs to the area and later on hundreds of permanent jobs.

Kevin Brown, Chairman of the MTGA Management Board said, "we will stimulate growth, drive new business and help strengthen the local economy, solidifying Mystic Country in southeastern Connecticut as a top tourism destination".

The plan is being well received by many, included the Preston First Selectman Bob Congodon who said it is needed for jobs and tax revenue.

The property has been vacant since the hospital closed back in 1996 and the building was torn down in 2014.

