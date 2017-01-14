Traffic slow going on Route 9 after multi-car accident

An accident involving at least 3 cars has slowed traffic on Route 9 on Berlin/New Britain line on Saturday afternoon.

Troop H dispatch said 5 to 6 cars were pulled over on the should, and 3 to 4 were involved in an accident that took place at 2:50 p.m.

Troop H said minor injuries came of the accident, but said the highway is not shut down.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

