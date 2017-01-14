Traffic slow going on Route 9 after multi-car accident

Usually, divorces, child custody and things of the like nature can be extremely stressful, not to mention divisive. However, Brittney Johnson is praising her ex-husband’s new wife on her ability to love and care for her daughter.More >
A mother of four set to be deported has learned it will happen on Thursday.More >
The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closing two of its locations starting next week. DMV officials said the Milford and Derby service centers will be closed effective July 24 to “help alleviate long wait times in these two small offices.”More >
Two teenagers have been charged in the death of a 63-year-old man in Hartford.More >
After running away from his Minnesota home in 1976, 16-year-old Jimmy Haakenson called his mother, told her he was in Chicago, then disappeared forever.More >
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >
A woman and her mother were arrested in South Carolina in connection with the death of a newborn baby.More >
A Naugatuck woman is claiming a town official committed tax fraud after she said the check she made out for her taxes was altered.More >
Police say an officer using a stun gun to restrain a naked man accidentally set the man's chest hair and beard on fire.More >
