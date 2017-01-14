PD: Suspicious untimely death investigation underway in Glastonb - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Suspicious untimely death investigation underway in Glastonbury

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Police and State Major Crimes are on scene of a private residence on Candlewood Lane in Glastonbury for the investigation into a suspicious, untimely death of a man, police said.

Crews responded on Saturday afternoon.

Glastonbury police said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.