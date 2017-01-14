Shoreline towns seeing passing snow storm

Minor snow flurries are lightly blanketing towns and cities along the shoreline on Saturday evening.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said some places could see up to an inch of snow primarily south of Hartford.

However, despite the rapid pick up of snowfall, all snow will taper off by midnight. After that, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the 20s and upper-teens.

“Beware that black ice is a distinct possibility in areas where snow fell, as air cools well below freezing,” said Meteorologist Mike Cameron

Sunday and Monday will prove to be sunny and clear as a high pressure system makes its way into the state for Martin Luther King Jr Day.

