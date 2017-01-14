Viewers to experience Debbie Reynolds on the silver screen again

Theaters nationwide, and in Connecticut will be honoring the late Debbie Reynold’s on Sunday by re-releasing Gene Kelly’s classic movie, “Singing in the Rain.”

Moviegoers will witness special commentary before and after the feature flick, which will be shown in 16 Connecticut theaters.

Debbie Reynolds died December 28th, a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

