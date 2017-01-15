Investigation into what sparked Wethersfield house fire continues

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Wethersfield Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a home on Nott Road. More than 40 firefighters responded battle the blaze.

Nott Road was shut down while crews fought the fire.

Officials said the family was on vacation at the time of the fire.

"We have no report at this time of anyone inside the building. We're obviously concerned about that because the time of day. But we commenced search and rescue operation but we were pushed out very early because of the volume of fire," Captain James Ritter of the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said.

Surrounding home were not evacuated and firefighters said there was no threat of the flames spreading.

At one point, officials said there was a gas concern.

"The gas meter is in the basement...the gas company is here but it hasn't been shut off. They're hoping to do that in the near future. Firefighters are being very careful," said Ritter on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the smoke detectors were sounding, and added that it appears the fire burned for quite some time.

Neighbors heard the commotion outside early Sunday morning, as crews worked to battle the flames.

"The fire department came flying down ... they started banging on the door, no one was answering, as soon as they crashed that window there was flames. It was intense," said Susan Hogg, who lives on Nott Street. "The smoke was so black you couldn't even see the firemen at the front door and there must have been 15 of them at the door."

The fire marshal is currently on scene investigating, but the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

