Manchester PD: Two people injured in crash, driver charged with DUI

Manchester Police said two people are in serious condition following a DUI crash Sunday morning.

Emergency officials responded to the area of 482 West Middle Turnpike around 5 a.m. where they found a car that had collided with a pole.

The front seat and rear seat passengers were not wearing seat belts and both sustained serious injuries.

The driver, Jaylen Tylon Glover, of Manchester was arrested for driving under the influence and operating with a suspended license.

He was detained and released on bond.

The intersection of Green Manor Road and Adams Street were closed for several hours.

