PD: Drunk man broke into two Clinton homes early Sunday morning

Clinton police have arrested a man accused of breaking into two homes early Sunday morning.

Police said a Brush Hill Road resident found the male stranger inside her home, just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He fled from the home before officers got there.

Then around 1:45 a.m., police were called to a home on Carriage Drive, where the resident said someone had broken into his home.

Police located the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Samuel Schultz of Clinton, trying to escape through a broken garage door window.

Schultz was reportedly highly intoxicated, police said, and was found with a large bag that contained several containers/bottles of alcohol that he was trying to steal.

He was charged with first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, and sixth-degree larceny.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

