Stolen car found submerged in Milford pond

Emergency crews responded to a pond on Tomahawk Lane in Milford where a car was found in the water on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said a dive team was called to the scene, however nobody was found inside the car or pond.

Around 2 p.m., a neighbor told police they noticed tire tracks leading into the pond, where the car had gone through ice and was submerged in water.

Police confirmed the car was reported stolen out of West Haven.

It is unclear what happened to the driver.

Police said the frigid temperatures and condition of the pond made the search efforts a difficult one.

"The pond itself, viability is very minimal, it's almost like searching in the dark, you're going by feel to make sure to see if there is anything underneath the ice," said Milford Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi. "We have devices that we use to sweep a larger areas to see if we can detect anything underneath that surface, at this point our dive team is still investigating, but nothing has been found."

Investigators also said a home near where the car was found appears to have been burglarized. Police are looking into that as well. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

