Wintry mix could make for slick Tuesday

We’ll have sunshine to kick off our week, but a wintry mix could make for a messy Tuesday.

Monday, Martin Luther King Day, will be a chilly day with partly sunny skies.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said temperatures should top off near 40 degrees.

Tuesday could bring some wintry weather.

Cameron said a wintry mix is possible, especially late afternoon into the night.

However, he said even in the morning there could be light showers of an icy mix.

“A storm system over the Great Lakes will be approaching. With it, a warm front will surge north toward New England during the morning,” Cameron said.

Some models suggest a light area of showers may develop around sunrise over upstate New York, and move into Connecticut during late morning.

“At this point, the temperature profile would likely support a mixture of snow and especially sleet and rain,” Cameron said.

He said any spotty showers could bring minor accumulations of an icy mix.

Any of the showers will be spotty and light, and the majority of the morning and early afternoon will be dry, cloudy and cold, with temperatures climbing into the 30s.

Toward the evening commute, a storm moving closer will bring precipitation, most likely rain.

Cameron said models are mixed on whether the air will still be at or below freezing, but “some locations could have a couple tenths of an inch of sleet and ice – enough for treacherous travel. Indeed, the condition of the roadways will be a function of pretreatment. With readings 28-32 in northern Valleys, salt would limit the problem of icy travel,” Cameron said.

Rain is more likely along the shoreline and eastern Connecticut.

“The steady precipitation would taper by Wednesday morning and temperatures will rise above freezing by dawn, ending the icing concerns,” Cameron said.

Rain and snow showers are possible for Wednesday and Thursday.

Read the full Technical Discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.