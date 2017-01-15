10 dogs killed in South Windsor house fire

Firefighters and animal control in South Windsor searched for at least 10 dogs inside of a home after a heavy fire collapsed it.

Upon arrival at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, crews battled a fully involved fire burning through the roof of the house, located at 367 Griffin Rd.

"We initially we did not send anybody inside due to the conditions," said Deputy Chief Scott Fine, South Windsor Fire Department.

Crews said they were able to bring the bulk of the fire under control within a half hour, at approximately 8:10 p.m.

However, they said it was too late for the dogs.

"Fortunately there were no persons inside," Fine said. "However, there was a large number of dogs that were found deceased."

Dispatch said the people who live inside were not home at the time of the fire, but returned to the scene within minutes.

Fire Chief Kevin Cooney said 50 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire.

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The house was deemed a total loss.

