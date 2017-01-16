Suspected intruder shot by homeowner in New Haven

Police are investigating after investigators said a man broke into someone's home in New Haven early Monday morning and was shot by the homeowner.

According to police, a homeowner on Pine Street heard someone breaking into his home around 3:30 a.m.

The suspected intruder was later identified as 26-year-old Jorge Ortiz.

Police said the homeowner shot Ortiz, who was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Ortiz's wound was described as non-life-threatening.

The homeowner told police that he heard banging on his front door. He said he shot Ortiz after Ortiz kicked in the front door and entered the home.

Officers said when they arrived to Pine Street, though found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. It's unclear if he was shot while inside or outside the home.

"You don't know what this person is going to do when they come into your house," Wilden Bunting, of New Haven, said. "They're coming with the intention to take something."

Detectives were seen walking around the neighborhood, knocking on doors, taking pictures and surveying the scene on Monday morning.

Investigators were speaking with witnesses and anyone else with information about what happened. The homeowner was interviewed by police. He has not been charged.

"Your life is even more important than the material stuff in your house because that stuff can be replaced," Bunting said.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. People in the area told Eyewitness News they were unsettled by the shooting.

"If you're not even a guest to be in the house, you're not even supposed to be in my house. Call the cops," Oscar Britt, of New Haven, said.

Quinnipiac University Professor William Dunlap said there is a law in Connecticut that states people can defend their homes against intruders.

"CT is a version of the Castle Doctrine, which 40 or 45 states have. Its a common law doctrine, that says people can defend their homes against intruders," Dunlap said. "I don't know the facts of the case, so this is just a general reference to CT law, but CT does have a typical self defense law that allows people to use force to protect person, or premises or property."

